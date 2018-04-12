Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 12, 2018

Bridget ‘Bessie’ Mulvihill, The Village, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 10 of Bridget ‘Bessie’ Mulvihill, The Village, Newtowncashel, Co Longford, peacefully at her residence in her 92nd year.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bernie, son John, daughter in law Martina, grandsons Eoin, Luke, Aidan and Brendan, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. RIP.

Removal on Thursday, April 12 to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society Longford.

Rónan Lenihan, 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford / Drogheda, Louth / Galway City, Galway

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 10 of Rónan Lenihan, 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford and formerly of Matson Lodge, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, Co Louth and native of Galway City, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, mother Íde, daughters Heather and Frances, sisters Darina and Aisling, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Thursday, April 12 from 3pm with prayers at 5pm followed by Removal to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford leaving at 5.30pm to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday April 13 at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors.

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly in London, on Thursday, April 5 of Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his parents Seamus and Patricia, brother Fintan, uncles, aunts, cousins relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, Saturday, April 14 from 11.30am with prayers at 1pm followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 2.30 pm. House strictly private please.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Donation box in funeral home.

Michael Patrick ‘Mickey’ Mahon, Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, in Luton, England, on Tuesday, March 27 of Michael Patrick ‘Mickey’ Mahon, Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and Luton, England. Predeceased by his father; Michael John.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother; Una, sisters; Caroline and Lorraine, brother; Paschal, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mickey Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Anne ‘Christine’ Keary, 9 Tower View, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Saturday, April 7 of Anne ‘Christine’ Keary, 9 Tower View, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Theresa; sadly missed by her loving family, her partner Jim, daughter Mollie, sister Mary, brother Seamus, Benny and Poods, nephew Dylan, brother-in-law Pat, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 12 at 12.30pm in Ballynacargy Church with burial afterwards in Sonna cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.



