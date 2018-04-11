Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Bridget ‘Bessie’ Mulvihill, The Village, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 10 of Bridget ‘Bessie’ Mulvihill, The Village, Newtowncashel, Co Longford, peacefully at her residence in her 92nd year.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bernie, son John, daughter in law Martina, grandsons Eoin, Luke, Aidan and Brendan, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, April 11 from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday, April 12 to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society Longford.

Rónan Lenihan, 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford / Drogheda, Louth / Galway City, Galway

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 10 of Rónan Lenihan, 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford and formerly of Matson Lodge, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, Co Louth and native of Galway City, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, mother Íde, daughters Heather and Frances, sisters Darina and Aisling, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Thursday, April 12 from 3pm with prayers at 5pm followed by Removal to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford leaving at 5.30pm to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday April 13 at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors.

Alice Healy (née Sorohan), Clonelly, Moyne, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, April 8 of Alice Healy (nee Sorohan) , Clonelly, Moyne, Longford and formerly Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford, peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas, brothers Dan & Mick (Fardromin), Charlie (Lanesboro), nephew Philip and grandnephew Daniel. Beloved mother of William, Fr. Charlie, Margaret, Gerry, Connie, Tommy and Johnny. Deeply regretted by her brother John Sorohan (Newtownforbes), sisters-in-law Rose, Kathleen and Nancy (Newcastle upon Tyne). Brother-in-law Monsignor Gerard Healy (Madison, Wisconsin, U.S.A.), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, April 11 to St Mary's Church, Legga, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. Laurel Lodge private on Wednesday morning, house private at all times. Donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, or Longford branch of the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Peter Dillon Undertaker.

Alice Farrell (née Keegan), formerly Pallas, Abbeyshrule, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, April 9 of Alice Farrell (nee Keegan), formerly Pallas, Abbeyshrule and latterly Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in her 95th year.

Predeceased by her husband Bill, son Vinnie and daughter-in-law Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving family May (New Zealand), Nuala, Eithne, Joe, Irene (Australia), Mel, Alo, John (USA), Una and Vera, brothers Vincent and Stevie, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, April 11 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Patrick ‘Pat’ McGuinness, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, April 7 of Patrick ‘Pat’ McGuinness, Longford, suddenly, predeceased by his mother May.

Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Josephine, son Mikie and his partner Shelly, father Micháel, sisters Mary and Catherine, brothers Sean and Luke, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a large circle of good neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, April 11 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Eileen Shields, Carberry Road, Drumcondra, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, April 8 of Eileen Shields, Carberry Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, and late of Hilltown, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Beechlawn Nursing Home, Grace Park Road, Dublin.

Predeceased by her sister Margaret, brothers Pat, Philip and Larry; mourned by her nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. May Eileen rest in peace.

Reposing at the Beechlawn Nursing Home Chapel, Grace Park Road (off Griffith Avenue, Dublin) on Wednesday, April 11, from 10am to 12 noon, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Collinstown, Co Westmeath, arriving for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Feichin’s Cemetery, Fore.





Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie