Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Alice Healy (née Sorohan), Clonelly, Moyne, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, April 8 of Alice Healy (nee Sorohan) , Clonelly, Moyne, Longford and formerly Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford, peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas, brothers Dan & Mick (Fardromin), Charlie (Lanesboro), nephew Philip and grandnephew Daniel. Beloved mother of William, Fr. Charlie, Margaret, Gerry, Connie, Tommy and Johnny. Deeply regretted by her brother John Sorohan (Newtownforbes), sisters-in-law Rose, Kathleen and Nancy (Newcastle upon Tyne). Brother-in-law Monsignor Gerard Healy (Madison, Wisconsin, U.S.A.), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday, April 10 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, April 11 to St Mary's Church, Legga, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. Laurel Lodge private on Wednesday morning, house private at all times. Donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, or Longford branch of the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Peter Dillon Undertaker.

Alice Farrell (née Keegan), formerly Pallas, Abbeyshrule, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, April 9 of Alice Farrell (nee Keegan), formerly Pallas, Abbeyshrule and latterly Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in her 95th year.

Predeceased by her husband Bill, son Vinnie and daughter-in-law Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving family May (New Zealand), Nuala, Eithne, Joe, Irene (Australia), Mel, Alo, John (USA), Una and Vera, brothers Vincent and Stevie, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Tuesday, April 10 at her residence from 4pm to 8pm. House private thereafter. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, April 11 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Patrick ‘Pat’ McGuinness, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, April 7 of Patrick ‘Pat’ McGuinness, Longford, suddenly, predeceased by his mother May.

Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Josephine, son Mikie and his partner Shelly, father Micháel, sisters Mary and Catherine, brothers Sean and Luke, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a large circle of good neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, April 10 from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, April 11 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

James ‘Jimmy’ Flynn, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, April 8 of James ‘Jimmy’ Flynn, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly of O'Callaghan Avenue, Granard, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by his wife Phil, daughter Bridget, son Seamus, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Aoife, Emma and James, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, April 10 in St Mary's church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, at 12 noon, followed with burial in Aughaboy cemetery. His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old.



Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon and Kinnitty, Offaly

The death occurred on Friday, April 6 of Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon and Formerly of Kinnitty, Co Offaly, unexpectedly.

Sean will be very sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Carmel, grandsons Dominic and Luke, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, April 10 at 12 noon in the Church of Holy Rosary, Ballyleague with Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Eileen Shields, Carberry Road, Drumcondra, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, April 8 of Eileen Shields, Carberry Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, and late of Hilltown, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Beechlawn Nursing Home, Grace Park Road, Dublin.

Predeceased by her sister Margaret, brothers Pat, Philip and Larry; mourned by her nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. May Eileen rest in peace.

Reposing at the Beechlawn Nursing Home Chapel, Grace Park Road (off Griffith Avenue, Dublin) on Tuesday, April 10 for prayer service at 2.30pm; and on Wednesday, April 11, from 10am to 12 noon, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Collinstown, Co Westmeath, arriving for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Feichin’s Cemetery, Fore.





Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.



