Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 9, 2018

Patrick ‘Pat’ McGuinness, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, April 7 of Patrick ‘Pat’ McGuinness, Longford, suddenly, predeceased by his mother May.

Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Josephine, son Mikie and his partner Shelly, father Micháel, sisters Mary and Catherine, brothers Sean and Luke, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a large circle of good neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, April 10 from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, April 11 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

James ‘Jimmy’ Flynn, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, April 8 of James ‘Jimmy’ Flynn, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly of O'Callaghan Avenue, Granard, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by his wife Phil, daughter Bridget, son Seamus, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Aoife, Emma and James, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Monday, April 9 in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford, from 7pm until 9pm with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, April 10 in St Mary's church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, at 12 noon, followed with burial in Aughaboy cemetery. His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old.



Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon and Kinnitty, Offaly

The death occurred on Friday, April 6 of Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon and Formerly of Kinnitty, Co Offaly, unexpectedly.

Sean will be very sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Carmel, grandsons Dominic and Luke, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday evening, April 9 from 4:30 to 6:30pm followed by Removal to the Church of Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, April 10 at 12pm with Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.



Des Lynch, Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow/ Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, April 6 of Des Lynch, Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow/Longford Town, Longford.

Des Lynch, retired Fás, died at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and is the beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of John and Desmond. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother Seán, sisters Regina and Rosaleen, daughter-in-law Susanne, grandchildren Sadie, Matthew and Noah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, April 9 at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.



