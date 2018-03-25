Deaths in Longford - Sunday, March 25, 2018

Frank Corcoran, Corrick, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, in London, on Tuesday, March 23 of Frank Corcoran, Corrick, Moyne, Longford. Fondly remembered by his family, brothers Seamus (Corrick) Gerard (Longford), sisters Angela (Dublin), Mary (Kinnegad), Vera and Elizabeth (London) and Teresa (Italy), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing in G Savilles & Son Funeral home, 107 High Street, Wealdstone, London, on Monday, March 26 from 2pm to 6pm. Burial on Tuesday, March 27 in Aughnacliffe Cemetery, Longford, after Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church at 4pm.

Michael Quinn, Farneyhoogan, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, March 22 of Michael Quinn, Farneyhoogan, Longford town, peacefully at his residence. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Mary, daughter Evelyn, sons Joe, Graham, Richard and Gavin, sisters Helen and Noelie, brothers Martin, John, Brian and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Enda, daughter-in-law Marta, grandchildren Cian, Shane, Madelaine and Olivia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday, March 25 from 2pm until 5pm, followed by removal (on Sunday, March 25) to St Mel’s Cathedral arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Monday, March 26, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to family outside of reposing times please.

John P McGoohan, Kilbrackan, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, March 23 of John P McGoohan, Kilbrackan, Carrigallen, Leitrim and formerly of McGoohan's The Garage, Killeshandra, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sister Lily Nieces Mary and Carmel and their husbands Seamus and Jack. Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving at St Mary’s Church, Carrigallen on Sunday, March 25 at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, March 26 at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick ‘Pat’ Finglas, Templanstown, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Mullingar Midland Regional Hospital, after a long illness, on Saturday, March 24 of Patrick ‘Pat’ Finglas, Templanstown, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Alice. Survived by his sons Pat and Brendan, stepson John, brothers Peter and Brendan, sisters Kathleen Earl and Veronica Matthews, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his son Pat's residence, on Sunday, March 25, from 12pm until 4pm. House strictly private thereafter, followed by removal to St John The Baptist Church, Whitehall, arriving for 7pm. Funeral on Monday, March 26 after 11am Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, for their exceptional care, kindness and support throughout Pat's illness and would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Mullingar Midlands Regional Hospital.

John ‘Jackie’ Fleeson, Mooretown, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, March 23 of John ‘Jackie’ Fleeson, Mooretown, Delvin, Co Westmeath, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Loving husband of Elaine and dear father of Robert, Plunkett, Leslie and Susan. Jackie will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother Plunkett, sisters in law, his adored grandchildren John, Lorraine, Katelyn, Isabel and Rosalind, son in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Forever with the Lord.

Funeral service on Monday, March 26 at 2pm in St Michael's Church of Ireland, Castlepollard followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to M.R.I. Scanner Unit, Mullingar General Hospital, C/o Gaffney's Funeral Directors.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.





