Deaths in Longford - Saturday, March 24, 2018

Michael Quinn, Farneyhoogan, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, March 22 of Michael Quinn, Farneyhoogan, Longford town, peacefully at his residence. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Mary, daughter Evelyn, sons Joe, Graham, Richard and Gavin, sisters Helen and Noelie, brothers Martin, John, Brian and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Enda, daughter-in-law Marta, grandchildren Cian, Shane, Madelaine and Olivia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, March 24 from 3pm until 7pm and again on Sunday, March 25 from 2pm until 5pm, followed by removal (on Sunday, March 25) to St Mel’s Cathedral arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Monday, March 26, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to family outside of reposing times please.

Michael Hudson, Corrinagh, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, March 22 of Michael Hudson, Corrinagh, Moyne, Longford.

Deeply regretted by his nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, March 24 to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Theresa ‘Tess’ Gannon, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Thursday, March 22 of Theresa ‘Tess’ Gannon, Drumsna, Leitrim and formerly of Drumgildra, Annaduff and Rathmore Villas, Terenure, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Agnes, brother Jim, predeceased by her brother Eamonn and sister Mona. Sadly missed by her much loved nieces Maura, Mairéad, Siobhán, Mary, Deirdre and Fionnuala, nephews Séan, Kevin and John, sisters-in-law Ella and Peggie and her grand nieces and grand nephews, R.I.P.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Annaduff at 11am on Saturday, March 24 followed by cremation at Lakelands crematorium in Cavan. Family flowers only please.

Patrick Joseph ‘Josie’ Torsney, Dromahair, Leitrim



The death occurred, in his 92nd year at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, March 22 of Patrick Joseph ‘Josie’ Torsney, (Peace Commissioner), Dromahair, Leitrim. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Torsney and brother to Seán Torsney, Dromahair. Deeply regretted by his loving children Gerard, Damien and Declan Torsney, Orla Phillips, Sinéad Torsney McGoldrick and niece Catherine Doyle. Sadly missed by his loving children, brother, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 24 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Dromahair followed by burial in Creevelea New Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.

John ‘Jackie’ Fleeson, Mooretown, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, March 23 of John ‘Jackie’ Fleeson, Mooretown, Delvin, Co Westmeath, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Loving husband of Elaine and dear father of Robert, Plunkett, Leslie and Susan. Jackie will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother Plunkett, sisters in law, his adored grandchildren John, Lorraine, Katelyn, Isabel and Rosalind, son in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Forever with the Lord.

Funeral service on Monday, March 26 at 2pm in St Michael's Church of Ireland, Castlepollard followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to M.R.I. Scanner Unit, Mullingar General Hospital, C/o Gaffney's Funeral Directors.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.





