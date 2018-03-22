Deaths in Longford - Thursday, March 22, 2018 - evening

Angela Ryan (née Kelly), Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, March 21 of Angela Ryan (née Kelly), Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford. Angela will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Linda Keegan (Ardagh), Jennifer Donlon (Ballymahon) and Jacinta Farrell (Moydow), sons John (Ballyleague) and Michael (Tarmonbarry), brothers Tony, sisters Cecilia and Frances, sons-in-law P.J., Michael and James, daughters-in-law Veronica and Amanda, grandchildren Sean, Conor, Katie, Alison, Sarah, Tara, Lisa, Cillian and Ava, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Thursday, March 22 from 6pm until 8pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, March 23 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.

James ‘Jimmy’ Mimnagh, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, March 20 of James ‘Jimmy’ Mimnagh, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of his family at Mullingar General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Josephine, son's Seamus, Declan and Noel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, March 23 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish followed by burial in local cemetery.

Theresa ‘Tess’ Gannon, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Thursday, March 22 of Theresa ‘Tess’ Gannon, Drumsna, Leitrim and formerly of Drumgildra, Annaduff and Rathmore Villas, Terenure, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Agnes, brother Jim, predeceased by her brother Eamonn and sister Mona. Sadly missed by her much loved nieces Maura, Mairéad, Siobhán, Mary, Deirdre and Fionnuala, nephews Séan, Kevin and John, sisters-in-law Ella and Peggie and her grand nieces and grand nephews, R.I.P.

Reposing at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home on Friday, March 23 from 6-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Annaduff at 11am on Saturday, March 24 followed by cremation at Lakelands crematorium in Cavan. Family flowers only please.

Patrick Joseph ‘Josie’ Torsney, Dromahair, Leitrim



The death occurred, in his 92nd year at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, March 22 of Patrick Joseph ‘Josie’ Torsney, (Peace Commissioner), Dromahair, Leitrim. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Torsney and brother to Seán Torsney, Dromahair. Deeply regretted by his loving children Gerard, Damien and Declan Torsney, Orla Phillips, Sinéad Torsney McGoldrick and niece Catherine Doyle. Sadly missed by his loving children, brother, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Friday, March 23 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Dromahair at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 24 at 12 noon followed by burial in Creevelea New Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.

James ‘Jimmy’ Kenny, Oldtown P.O., Clonfad, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred on Wednesday, March 21 of James ‘Jimmy’ Kenny, Oldtown P.O., Clonfad, Athlone, Roscommon, Retired Postmaster, peacefully at his residence after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Stallwood, U.K.) Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary (nee Grehan), adored sons Oliver (Ollie) and Mark, daughters Orla Gallagher (Castlepollard) and Fiona (O'Connell), daughters-in-law Diane and Joanne, sons-in-law Darragh and Danny, his 11 cherished grandchildren, brother Frank, sister Teresa (Kenny), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday morning March 23 to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Clonfad for Mass of the resurrection at 11am, followed by burial in Moore New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care service.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.





