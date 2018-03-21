Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - evening

Angela Ryan (née Kelly), Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, March 21 of Angela Ryan (née Kelly), Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford. Angela will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Linda Keegan (Ardagh), Jennifer Donlon (Ballymahon) and Jacinta Farrell (Moydow), sons John (Ballyleague) and Michael (Tarmonbarry), brothers Tony, sisters Cecilia and Frances, sons-in-law P.J., Michael and James, daughters-in-law Veronica and Amanda, grandchildren Sean, Conor, Katie, Alison, Sarah, Tara, Lisa, Cillian and Ava, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Thursday, March 22 from 6pm until 8pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, March 23 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.

James ‘Jimmy’ Mimnagh, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, March 20 of James ‘Jimmy’ Mimnagh, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of his family at Mullingar General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Josephine, son's Seamus, Declan and Noel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm to 9pm on Wednesday, March 21 and on Thursday, March 22 from 2pm to 5pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery.

Kathleen Conaty (née Martin), Tedehan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, March 19 of Kathleen Conaty (née Martin), Tedehan, Ballinagh, Cavan . Wife of the late Johnny Conaty, Sadly missed by her son John Andy, daughters Rosemary Walsh and Breege Gaffney, sister Mary Gaffney, sister-in-law Una Martin, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Drumkilly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James ‘Jimmy’ Kenny, Oldtown P.O., Clonfad, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred on Wednesday, March 21 of James ‘Jimmy’ Kenny, Oldtown P.O., Clonfad, Athlone, Roscommon, Retired Postmaster, peacefully at his residence after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Stallwood, U.K.) Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary (nee Grehan), adored sons Oliver (Ollie) and Mark, daughters Orla Gallagher (Castlepollard) and Fiona (O'Connell), daughters-in-law Diane and Joanne, sons-in-law Darragh and Danny, his 11 cherished grandchildren, brother Frank, sister Teresa (Kenny), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, March 22 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning March 23 to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Clonfad for Mass of the resurrection at 11am, followed by burial in Moore New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care service.

Angela O'Connor (née McCarthy), Drumelis, Cavan

The death has occurred of Angela O’Connor (nee McCarthy) Drumelis, Cavan, peacefully at College View Nursing Home, Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent and loving Mother of Ronan, Shane, Niall and Cian. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters in law Deirdre and Karen, her grandchildren Laura, Evan, Adam and Riaín, her sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday morning March 22 at 11am in the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers at her own request. House private, please.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.





