Deaths in Longford Wednesday, March 21, 2018

James ‘Jimmy’ Mimnagh, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, March 20 of James ‘Jimmy’ Mimnagh, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of his family at Mullingar General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Josephine, son's Seamus, Declan and Noel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm to 9pm on Wednesday, March 21 and on Thursday, March 22 from 2pm to 5pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery.

Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Griffin (née Prunty), Breanrisk, Newtownforbes, Longford





The death occurred on Monday, March 19 of Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Griffin (nee Prunty), Breanrisk, Newtownforbes, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague.

Predeceased by her husband Packie. Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her nephews Packie, Tommy and Eamon, nieces Pauline, Patricia and Anastasia, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, March 21 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, with interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery.

Angela O'Connor (née McCarthy), Drumelis, Cavan

The death has occurred of Angela O’Connor (nee McCarthy) Drumelis, Cavan, peacefully at College View Nursing Home, Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent and loving Mother of Ronan, Shane, Niall and Cian. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters in law Deirdre and Karen, her grandchildren Laura, Evan, Adam and Riaín, her sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Wednesday evening March 21 from 4pm until removal at 6pm to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday morning March 22 at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers at her own request. House private, please.

Eileen Fannon (née McGowan), Clondalkin, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown and also Roseville Nursing Home, Bray, in her 95th year, on Friday, March 16 of Eileen Fannon (née McGowan), Clondalkin, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim. Last surviving member of the late John and Ellie McGowan, Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, sadly missed by her loving daughter Jean, grandson John, nieces, nephews grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grand nephews, relatives and a large circle of great friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 21 at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin followed by cremation at Newlands Cross crematorium. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer society. Donation box in church.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie





And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie