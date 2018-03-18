Deaths in Longford Sunday, March 18, 2018

Jim ‘Jazz’ Neilon, Whitehill, Ballinalee, Longford





The death occurred on Thursday, March 15 of Jim Neilon, Whitehill, Ballinalee, suddenly at his home.

Predeceased by his wife Marie. Jim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Ciara and son Mark, mother-in-law Margaret, sisters Chris (UK) and Margie (Kilcogy), brothers Pat (Dublin), Mike (Navan) and Bob (Granard), daughter-in-law Aine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Oran, Ethan, Emily and Noah, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, his close friends Joe and Barbara McGreal and family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 18 at 1pm in St James' Church, Clonbroney with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No mass cards and family flowers only please.



Bridie Brandon (née Crowe), Cloverhill, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, March 16 of Bridie Brandon (nee Crowe), Cloverhill, Roscommon, peacefully, in the compassionate and tender care of the staff of St Catherine’s Ward at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, in the presence of her family.

Bridie will be very sadly missed by her sons Peter (Cloverhill) and Pat (Killiney), daughters Kathleen Noonan (Sligo), Margaret Byrne (New Jersey, U.S.A.), Nora Keegan (Granard), Breege (Cambridge) and Geraldine (Brighton), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Geraldine’s partner Linda, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday, March 18 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Cloverhill. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, March 19 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killyan Cemetery, Newbridge, Co Galway.

Mary Margaret McMorrow (née Feely), Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Saturday, March 17 of Mary Margaret McMorrow (née Feely), Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael Vincent, her sons John (Trim), Martin (Paris), Marian (Strokestown), Breege (Galway), Michelle (Strokestown), Olivia (Ennis), sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton,on Sunday, March 18 from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 19 at 11.30am; burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund or Abbey Haven Nursing Home.

Eileen Fannon (née McGowan), Clondalkin, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown and also Roseville Nursing Home, Bray, in her 95th year, on Friday, March 16 of Eileen Fannon (née McGowan), Clondalkin, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim. Last surviving member of the late John and Ellie McGowan, Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, sadly missed by her loving daughter Jean, grandson John, nieces, nephews grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grand nephews, relatives and a large circle of great friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin on Tuesday, March 20 from 5pm till 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 21 at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin followed by cremation at Newlands Cross crematorium. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer society. Donation box in church.

Roseanne O'Neill (née Gaynor), Pearsons Brook, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital in her 84th year , on Friday, March 16 of Roseanne O'Neill (née Gaynor), Pearsons Brook, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late William O'Neill. sadly missed by her loving sons Thomas, William, Joseph, Kevin and Brendan, sister Gretta (Duffy), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, this Sunday afternoon, March 18 from 4pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to arrive at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare at 7pm Funeral Mass on Monday, March 19 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Murphy (née Reilly), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home in her 93rd year, on Saturday, March 17 of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Murphy (née Reilly), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Reunited with her beloved husband James. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Helen, Michael, Kathy and Danny, brother Donal, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, March 18 and Monday, March 19 from 1pm to 4.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair, on Monday, March 19 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, March 20 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Hussey (née Foley), Cullentra, Mountnugent, Meath / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, March 15 of Maureen Hussey (née Foley), Cullentra, Mountnugent, Meath / Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Pat and granddaughter Joanne, deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters Bartle, Anne, Maura, Joe and Pat, her sister Anna (USA), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Maureen Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 18 at 12.30pm in St Brigid & Fiach's Church, Ballinacree, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.





