Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 12, 2018

Margaret Larkin (née McGoey), Pauric Colum Court, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, January 8 of Margaret Larkin (nee McGoey), Pauric Colum Court, Longford town.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her loving family, sons Albert and John, daughter Lorraine, sisters Patsy and Eileen, brothers John, Bernie, Tony and Gerard, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, daughters in law Sinead and Linda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Longford on Friday, January 12 from 6pm until 8pm,with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday, January 13 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery.

Rose ‘Rosie’ Healy (née Smyth), Cleraune, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, January 8, of Rose ‘Rosie’ Healy (née Smyth), Cleraune, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mike). Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Sean-Michael and Padraig, brother Johnny, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 12 at 12 noon in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, interment afterwards in Saint’s Island Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Pioneer Association of Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Peter ‘Sonny’ Hagan, The Orchard, Piltown, Kilkenny / Drumlish, Longford / Bray, Wicklow

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 10 of Peter ‘Sonny’ Hagan, The Orchard, Piltown, Kilkenny/ Drumlish, Longford/ Bray, Wicklow. Sadly missed by his wife Catherine, son Peter, daughters Helena and Margaret, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, January 12 from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of The Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 13 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Dr John G. Cooney K.S.G., Ballsbridge, Dublin / Castleknock, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 92nd year, surrounded by his family and in the excellent care of the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, on Monday, January 8 of Dr John G. Cooney K.S.G., Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 and late of Castleknock and Longford.

Beloved husband of Anne and of the late Patricia (née Huggard) and loving father of Leonora, Mark, Susan, Rachel, John and Patricia. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Mary and Helen, sons-in-law Carl and Howard, grandchildren, brothers Pat and Garrett, sisters Agnes and Gemma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, step-son Peter McKenna, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his colleagues in the medical profession. Predeceased by his brother Fintan and sisters Mary and Christine.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning, January 12 in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Donnybrook and afterwards to Mulhuddart Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Kitty Scanlon (née Rock), London and, Colehill, Longford / Glebe, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, December 22 of Kitty Scanlon (née Rock), London and, Colehill, Longford / Glebe, Longford. Beloved mother of John, Jacqueline and Paul. Much loved grandmother of Conor. Will be sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 12 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Eileen Brady (née Cox), 6 Park Court, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred, at Roscommon University Hospital, on Wednesday, January 10, of Eileen Brady (née Cox), 6 Park Court, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son-in-law Johnny Duke. Much loved mother of Tom, Marion, Johnny, Geraldine, Lilly and Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, January 12 from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral on Saturday, January 13 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.



Charlie Comiskey, Castlemanor, Drumalee, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 9, of Charlie Comiskey, Castlemanor, Drumalee, Cavan and formerly Belturbet, Loch Gowna and England. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Maria, Sharon and David. Predeceased by his brother Patsy. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters and son, brothers John, Paul, Bernard, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, Michael Ogus and Chris Smith, daughter-in-law Britta, grandchildren Milo, Archie, Inogen, Jimmy, Finn and Hannah, nephew and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposed at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road Cavan on Thursday, January 11. Funeral service on Friday, January 12 in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium at 2pm followed by Cremation. Family flowers only Please. May he Rest in Peace.

John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, January 8, of John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin and formerly of Drumrackin, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, retired member of An Garda Síochána. Beloved husband to Alice, loving father to Alan, Seán, Leo and Alice. Dearly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Orlaith, grandchildren Sean, Conor and Emma, brothers Tom and Seamus, sisters Anna, Josie, Mary, Sr Rose, Eileen and Peg, McMonagle family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Memorial Mass to be held Sunday, January 21, in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.



