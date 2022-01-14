Further drop in number of new cases of Covid-19 as latest figures are confirmed

THE latest Covid-19 figures have dropped for the second day in a row as hope grows that the peak of the Omicron wave has passed.

In an update, this Friday evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of 17,065 confirmed cases of the diease.

As of 8am, there were 1,023 Covid-19 patients in hospital of whom 83 were in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “We have seen exceptional levels of uptake of the Covid-19 vccine in Ireland. To date, 59% of the adult population here have availed of a booster dose, compared with just 32% across Europe."

“The primary purpose of vaccination has always been to prevent serious illness and death – Covid-19 vaccines continue to prove remarkably effective in this regard and have provided significant protection to the most vulnerable and to our health system in recent weeks, with the booster dose restoring protection against severe disease to 90%. At present, just 20% of people in intensive care have been boosted."

Dr Holohan says those who have been boosted are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others, compared with those who have not been boosted.

“It is important that those who have not yet availed of a booster vaccine now do so; appointments are available through vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies. It is also very important that those who have not yet availed of any vaccine, for whatever reason, come forward for it as soon as possible. Without vaccination, they remain susceptible to the severest effects of Covid-19.