Search

10 Jan 2022

Daily Covid-19 case numbers announced

Daily Covid-19 case numbers announced

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23,909* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 1,063 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 89 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today, we continue to report a very high level of incidence of COVID-19 in the community.

"It is essential for everyone to protect themselves and others from infection. Every small action to limit the spread of this disease is vital, as we continue to experience a large volume of patients in hospital, up a third on this time last week.

“Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is an individual, with family and friends, and a team of healthcare workers providing care to them in very difficult circumstances.

Parents of brave Longford teen Cian Neary realise dream of making sick children's wishes a reality

New €100,000 facility will allow pets to visit children’s hospital site

The parents of a Longford teenager who died from a rare form of cancer two years ago are on the cusp of ensuring sick children will be able to have their very own pet alongside them while undergoing life saving treatment.

 

Longford Judge tells modified car owner: ‘You have used up your good luck story’

A modified car which was lower to the ground was the cause of a young man being charged with having a dangerously defective vehicle.

"The best way we can continue to support our health service and protect each other is to continue to follow the public health advice as best we can – staying home and isolating if we have symptoms, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, opening windows, wearing facemasks and working from home where possi.    

“Our most important layer of protection throughout this pandemic continues to be the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The vaccine programme is now open to all children between 5 -11 years of age and we know that the benefits of vaccinating children far outweigh the risks.  

“Most children will experience a very mild form of this disease, for a small few, they may become severely ill. The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of preventing severe illness and disease in those who are fully vaccinated.

“Getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child. I would encourage all parents and guardians to discuss this update to our vaccination programme with your child and ensure that they are aware that vaccination is available to them.

"I would also encourage you to engage with the trusted health advice available on the HSE website, and with your own family clinician if you have any concerns about bringing your child for this vaccine."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media