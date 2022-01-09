Daily Covid case numbers confirmed

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has this Sunday been notified of 21,384 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
The figure reported on Saturday was 26,122.
The Department of Health says given the current high incidence, the daily case number is based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE COVID Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are "provisional". The HSPC and surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of #COVID19 on CIDR over this period.
As of 8am today, 984 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 83 are in ICU. On Saturday there were 917 in hospitals; 83 in intensive care.
