Latest Covid-19 figures are confirmed as numbers in hospital fall

MORE than 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland for a second consecutive day.
In a brief statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team says it has been notified of an additional 5,622 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.
The compares to the 5,419 cases which were reported on Friday, the 4,163 cases reported on Thursday and the 3,793 cases reported on Wednesday.
As of 8am this Saturday, there were 487 patients with Covid-19 in hospital with 114 in ICU. This compares to 528 (patients in hospital) and 117 (in ICU) 24 hours earlier.
Award-winning filmmaker and journalist Shaunagh Connaire who received the Freedom of County Longford on Friday with Counci Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan Picture: Twitter Shaunagh Connaire @shaunagh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.