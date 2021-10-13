Fresh appeal to people to get Covid-19 vaccine as daily case increase surpasses 2,000

OVER 2,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been revealed across Ireland today, as a fresh appeal is made for people to get the vaccine.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reveal there are 2,066 instances of coronavirus across Ireland.

There has been a total of 5,306 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic - including 26 deaths newly notified since last Wednesday.

As of 8am today, 408 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 69 are in intensive care

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "There has been fantastic uptake of Covid-19 vaccination over recent months. Unfortunately, there are still just under 300,000 adults who have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have received just one dose of a two-dose schedule.

"The spread of disease in these 370,000 people is having a disproportionate impact on the profile of Covid-19 in our hospitals and intensive care units, with two out of every three people in intensive care not vaccinated," he added.

"Incidence of COVID-19 in Ireland is high and rising. Those who are not vaccinated are at high risk of contracting this virus and becoming severely unwell. The single most important thing you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated," Dr Glynn said, "Choosing to get vaccinated is an act of protection for yourself – it may save your life - but it is also an act of solidarity with others; the more of us that get vaccinated, the safer we all are."