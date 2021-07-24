National Covid-19 figures released

THE Department of Health is reporting that of midnight, Friday, there are 1,345* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
A total of 21 people are in ICU with the condition out of the 105 people in hospital with the virus.
On Friday 1,386* new confirmed cases were reported.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update
Over €7,000 raised by family of tragic mum who drowned trying to save son in Loch Gowna tragedy
A major fundraising drive is underway to cover the funeral costs of a mother of two who tragically drowned while trying to save her nine-year-old son.
Longford in line for major centre of excellence facility
A “tentative location” has been identified for a state of the art centre of educational excellence in Longford town.
The McGinley twins who run the Applegreen Cill An Óir petrol station in Letterkenny are pictured seconds after the fuel price cut
