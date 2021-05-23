Daily Covid-19 numbers confirmed
A TOTAL of 438 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland this Sunday (May 23).
This follows the Health Protection Surveillance Centre being notified of 381 new cases yesterday.
43 patients are currently in ICU with 116 in hospital, according to the Department of Health.
A county by county breakdown of case numbers is not available due to the cyberattack on the HSE.
As of midnight, Saturday 22nd May, the @hpscireland has been notified of 438* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 23, 2021
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
