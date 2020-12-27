HSE chief issues worrying Covid-19 testing update as cases surge

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has issued a stark update on Covid-19 testing and contact tracing in Ireland.

Speaking just a day after 1,296 new cases were confirmed in Ireland, Reid said: "Testing and tracing volumes are now at alarming levels.

"Our highest daily tests now at 23,000. Community positivity reaching 10%. Close contacts averaging at 5 people. Tracing calls gone from less than 10,000 to now over 3O,000 per week."



In an appeal to people, he added: "Please review New Year plans to keep safe."