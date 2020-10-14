Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan placed on Level 4 under Ireland’s Plan for Living with Covid-19

The Government has decided that, from midnight tomorrow (Thursday, October 15), the counties of Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan will be placed on Level 4 under the Plan for Living with Covid-19.

This action is based on a review of the current public health advice and is in response to the deteriorating situation with the virus in these counties.

The rest of the country remains at Level 3.

Due to the deteriorating situation with the virus across the country, the Government has decided to increase the level of restriction nationwide as provided for under Level 3 in a number of areas:

No visitors to home or garden, with the exception of visits for essential purposes (e.g. family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, and in particular those who live alone).

In outdoor settings away from home/garden, up to 6 people from no more than 2 households can meet while maintaining strict social distancing – including for outdoor exercise and dining.

The existing exemption which allows for Club Championship games to be played behind closed doors has been removed.



Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan will be at Level 4 until Tuesday, November 10, at which point the situation will be reviewed by the Government.

Placing Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan at Level 4 has the following implications for those living or working in these counties:

No social or family gatherings other than weddings (with up to 6 guests) and funerals (with up to 25 mourners) should take place. No visitors are permitted into private homes and gardens, except for essential purposes. Visits to long-term residential care facilities are suspended except for critical and compassionate circumstances.

People should stay in their county except for essential work, education and other essential purposes.

Only essential workers should travel to work.

Only essential retail and businesses that are primarily outdoors should open. All other retail and personal services should be closed. See below for details of essential retail and services. Details also available at https://www.gov.ie/ essentialretail/ and https://www.gov.ie/ essentialservices/.

Construction activities will continue.

Manufacturing will remain open where necessary to ensure that all national and international supply chains are intact for essential goods.

Schools, regulated childcare and childminding will remain open with existing protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education moves primarily online with appropriate protective measures in place for essential attendance on site.

People should avoid public transport, which will be operating at 25% capacity. [School transport unaffected].

Bars, cafes, and restaurants are open for take-away or delivery and outdoor seating for a max. 15 patrons. No indoor service is permitted.

Wet pubs may open for take-away or delivery and outdoor service for a max of 15 patrons. No indoor service is permitted.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs are only open to existing guests and for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools, museums, galleries and other cultural attractions are closed.

Religious services are online only. Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks remain open

While non-contact training in pods of 15 can take place outdoors, in indoor settings individual training only should take place with no classes.

No matches or events should take place other than limited exceptions

No indoor gatherings should take place with outdoor gatherings limited to 15 people.



Business Supports

Supports will be available for business under the new Covid Restrictions Subsidy Scheme (CRSS) announced in this week’s Budget.