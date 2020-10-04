EXPLAINER: What are the level 5 restrictions in the Living with Covid plan?

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that every county in Ireland be moved to Level 5 in the Government's Living with Covid framework.

Under Level 5, people will be asked to stay at home, except to exercise within five kilometres of their home. There will be no social gatherings other than small numbers at funerals and weddings.

Here are the key restrictions

Social and family gatherings

No visitors to private homes and gardens, no social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings

Up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised gatherings

No organised indoor or outdoor gatherings should take place.

Exercise and sporting events

Training: Individual training only, no exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events: No matches or events to take place (this includes elite sport).

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

To remain closed.



Religious services

Services will be held online, places of worship permitted to remain open for private prayer.

Funerals: Up to 10 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Take away food or delivery only.



Nightclubs, discos, casinos

To remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open only for those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Essential retail only, all other retail and personal services to remain closed.

Work

Work from home unless working in health, social care or another other essential service which cannot be done from home.

Domestic travel restrictions

Stay at home, exercise within five kilometres of your home.

Schools, creches and higher and adult education

Open with protective measures in place.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

Open with protective measures in place.

Transport

Walk or cycle where possible, public transport will be limited to essential workers and essential purposes only with capacity restricted to 25%.



Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.