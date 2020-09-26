Number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in each Longford electoral area in last two weeks

The latest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford has fallen according to data covering each electoral area in the country released by the HSE.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began currently stands at 328 (as of midnight on Thursday, September 24 and that figure excludes the five cases confirmed earlier this evening).

The HSE data, which covers the 14-day period from September 8 to 21, reveals that 7 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Longford electoral area.

With a population in the Longford electoral area of 16,046, the incidence rate is 43.6 per 100,000, significantly lower than the national average of 70.7.

Previously, from 01/09/20 to 14/09/20, the incidence rate in Longford electoral area was 81 per 100,000.

Elsewhere in Longford, less than five cases were diagnosed in both the Ballymahon and Granard electoral areas in the first two weeks of September. These electoral areas have populations of 14,153 and 10,674, respectively.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Roscommon, the incidence rate in Boyle electoral area which shares a border with parts of county Longford, is 87 per 100,000, well above the 70.7 national average.

With a population in the Boyle electoral area of 21,831, there were 19 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the fortnight (08/09/20 to 21/09/20).

In Westmeath, the Kinnegad and Moate electoral areas, with populations of 21,674 and 18,444, have had 15 and 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19, respectively, from September 8 to 21. That gives Kinnegad an incidence rate of 69.2 per 100,000 and Moate an incidence rate of 65.1 per 100,000.

