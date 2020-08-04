No new deaths and 45 new cases of Covid-19 as Longford figures remain unchanged

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 3 August, the HPSC has been notified of 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

35 are men and 10 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.