The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported today and there has been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began

As of midnight Thursday 23rd July, the HPSC has been notified of 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,845* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that is still circulating in our communities. It is a dangerous illness that no-one wants to catch.

“While we have reason to be positive, we now need to continue to work together towards our collective goal of resuming healthcare services, reopening our children’s schools, and protecting the most vulnerable.

“The past weeks have shown that when we maintain physical distance, wash our hands, wear a face cover where appropriate and cover our coughs and sneezes, together we can interrupt the spread of COVID-19. Let’s keep going.”