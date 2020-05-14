Longford TD Joe Flaherty encourages applications to new fund assisting organisations in the community

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford, Joe Flaherty has encouraged community groups, voluntary organisations, and charities in Longford to apply for a new fund which has been launched to assist groups experiencing funding shortfalls due to COVID-19.

Deputy Flaherty explained, “Charities and community groups across Longford have not been immune from the decrease in donations and other financial supports since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Longford people are very generous but it is hard to fund raise under the current circumstances when people are out of work or on reduced hours and unsure of what the future holds.

“The aim of this Stability Fund is to assist community and voluntary, charity and social enterprises who have been directly impacted and are now suffering financial difficulties due to a reduction in their fundraising income because of COVID-19.

“Eligible organisations can apply for a once-off grant towards their operational and overhead costs such as rent and other utilities for the next few months. It does not allow for the payment of salaries. Grants awarded will vary in size ranging from €2,000 to €100,000.

“Every sector and organisation have been hit hard since the COVID-19 restrictions have been put in place so this will be a welcome relief for many organisations. Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday May 20. I would recommend any organisation eligible should apply as soon as possible,” concluded Deputy Flaherty.