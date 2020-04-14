Letter to the editor: Let’s do something to cheer the people up

Good morning I hope you are well; you are doing a great job keeping the local community informed and helping out who you can.

Before this virus all happened, it was about the election and forming a government; this party wouldn’t talk to the other party; live TV debates to beat the bank.

Now half the country is unemployment, who is employed is working from home. So every house hold is full everyday.

Let’s do something to cheer up the people. Thank them for what they have done. Thank them for what they will have to do. Thank the Irish Government for what they are doing and continue to do.

Because the Irish Government stood up to the plate and has done what we do best: take care of our own.

Liam Donohoe