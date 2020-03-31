Smartphone App to be launched to track and trace Covid-19 in Ireland

A smartphone Covid-19 coronavirus app will go live to help health authorities is to track and track the disease.

Elizabeth Canavan, Assistant Secretary-General, Department of the Taoiseach revealed some of the details at the daily briefing on the Government's response on Tuesday, March 31.

"As part of the national response to Covid-19, work is underway to develop a new mobile Covid-19 App for real-time symptom tracking and digital contact tracing.

"Intensive work is underway in the Department of Health and the HSE, with direct support from the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and other technical expertise across the public service.

"The implementation timeline will be determined by the technical progress and results from intensive testing that is currently taking place," she said.