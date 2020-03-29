Man who claimed he had coronavirus and spat in face of Garda to appear in court

Gardaí in Togher attended a domestic incident at Deanrock Estate, Togher in the early hours of this morning Sunday, March 29.

At approximately 2.30am, a man (19 years) was leaving his home and became aggressive with Gardaí and spat at a member in the face and proceeded to advise the member he had Coronavirus.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before a special sitting of Anglesea Street District Court this morning Sunday, March, 29 at 12.30pm.

Investigations ongoing.