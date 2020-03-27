Midlands hospital ICU doubles in size ahead of expected coronavirus cases

Intensive care capacity has doubled at Portlaoise hospital while staff space has been reconfigured into isolation wards to cope with demands to deliver critical and lifesaving care to patients who have been infected with the coronavirus Covid-19.

Sandra Murphy, the director of nursing at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, has outlined some of the changes made to cope with the needs of patients with coronavirus who have to be admitted to the Laois hospital.

She tweeted that the Emergency Department staff room and offices have been vacated to create additional isolation facilities.

Ms McCarthy also tweeted that ICU capacity has also been doubled.

The director of nursing also thanked people who have contributed in a vital way to ensure staff are staff and their morale is lifted during the crisis. The Mountrath Community School Parents Association have donated 120 pairs of protective eyewear and boxes of gloves.

Meanwhile, TKMaxx in Portlaoise has donated easter eggs to ensure spirits remain high through the tough days ahead.