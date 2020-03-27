Tullamore Hospital relocates oncology services amid coronavirus surge

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is actively planning to manage essential acute services through the COVID-19 pandemic taking into account the anticipated unprecedented demand on acute services.

In a statement, the hospital said: "This contingency planning for the COVID-19 period is based on patient safety, maintaining essential service, taking into account of the limitations of our staffing numbers and expertise.

"As part of our contingency planning, a decision has been taken to temporarily relocate the Oncology/Haematology services to the Hermitage Medical Clinic.

"All service users have been contacted by their Medical Team to ensure a safe transition of care."

Noreen Hynes, General Manager Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore said, "The measures announced today are temporary but necessary.

"It is so important that all of us within the health service take whatever steps are possible to ensure that we appropriately manage our available resources and protect our patients and secure the continuity of care.

"We are all committed to providing the best possible clinical care to those who need it and we believe that by taking these steps, the health system as a whole will be strengthened.

"The Hospital Management Team would like to thank our staff and service users for responsiveness and flexibility during these unprecedented times."