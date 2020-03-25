Midlands doctor looking for place to lease during coronavirus crisis

A doctor based in Tullamore is looking for a place to lease during the current coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Carla Hopper said: "I am an Emergency Medicine doctor working in Tullamore Hospital and unfortunately, I now need to move out of my home so that I am not putting my family, who have health conditions, at risk.

"I am looking for a four-month lease preferably near Tullamore but am happy to commute. Most rentals have a minimum one-year lease. Any suggestions/links appreciated. Thank you."

Her call comes as doctors, nurses and frontline medical staff across the country get to grips with the deadly virus.

Seven people have now died in Ireland, including an elderly man in Tullamore, while there are over 1,300 confirmed cases in the country.