BREAKING: 2020 Olympics in Tokyo to be deferred

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed until 2021 due to Covid-19 fears.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has proposed a one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in a teleconference with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, NHK News reported.

Until recently, organisers were firm in their belief that the Olympic games would not be postponed as athletes across the world have been rigorously training for this years games.

The United States Olympic Committee,the British Olympic Association, and the Olympic Committees in Germany, Australia, Brazil and Norway all called for a postponement of the games as health and safety concerns of their athletes began to arise.

The games were originally scheduled to take place from Friday July 24 until Sunday August 9 2020.

