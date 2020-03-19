HSE issues new directive to hospitals in relation to car parking fees

The HSE has directed hospitals and healthcare facilities to immediately suspend parking charges for staff for the duration of the Covid-19 National Public Health Emergency.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid said: “I have been overwhelmed by the dedication, support and professionalism of all our staff in helping to contain the COVID-19 outbreak to date. As we face in to a very difficult period it is only right that we make every effort to ensure that staff are supported in their work. Therefore I have directed today that all hospitals and healthcare facilities suspend parking charges for staff for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, as a small mark of our gratitude for their efforts.”

This news comes as Minister for Health Simon Harris outlined the sheer dedication of Irish medical staff travelling home from other countries to lend their expertise to the national emergency.

