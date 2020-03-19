Longford business calls for customers to respect 2m social distancing

Granard based Kiernan Milling, one of the countries leading suppliers of animal feed, have issued a reminder to customers to keep to the required 2metre distance when hauliers are delivering to their farms.

They posted: “We have had our heads down since Thursday last implementing our plans and adapting them to protect our staff, our customers, our hauliers and our suppliers from Covid-19(Coronavirus).”

The team at Kiernan Milling have reaffirmed their commitment to serving their customers and farms.

They stated: “As the virus continues to unfold we remain committed to serving our customers and their farms.

“We know farmers depend on our feed, nutritional advice and veterinary services to ensure the health & productivity of their animals.”

In conclusion, they have reminded customers receiving deliveries to stick to the 2 metre social distance guidelines.

“We would ask our customers to please keep the 2 metre social distance as per the HSE guidelines from our hauliers when delivering.”

