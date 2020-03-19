FCI issue tractor cab safety tips in light of #Covid-19

Although the coronavirus has caused significant disruption in most factions of everyday life, the daily chores on the farm still need to be complete.

With this in mind, The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) have issued some practical measures for all contractors and their team of drivers to consider with immediate effect.

"At this time remember that the health of your teammates/machine operators and customers has to be your priority.

"Please give your team a clear set of instructions and if possible stick a copy of the short message (at the end of this notice) in a prominent place in the tractor cab.”

They have also relayed the importance of the below points:

Disinfect the interior tractor cab at the start and at the end of each day with a disinfectant spray

Disinfect the tractor cab door handles at the start and at the end of each day with a disinfectant spray

Stick to social isolation and do not allow others into the tractor cabin with you

Children are off from school they will like a diversion from the boredom of being around the house, do not allow them into the tractor cab with you.

Bring enough food and drinks with you for a days work, and take two food breaks, deli/coffee shop stops are not a good idea and neither is entering a customer’s home for food.

Provide a box of disposable plastic gloves in each tractor cab for your operators and replace each week.

Use disposable plastic gloves to open and close farm gates where possible.

Wear overalls and change them for a fresh set each day or use disposable overalls and dispose each day.

No hand contact, no shaking hands, it is possible to give the instructions over the phone.

Maintenance of a minimum of two meter safety distance.

Cough into your elbow.

If you have symptoms, call HSE Live at 1850 24 1850.

“Please follow the HSE Guidelines at all times in your daily activities. We want to thank our machine drivers for their understanding and trust, we must all work together to protect ourselves, our teams, our customers and our business and the business of Irish farming.”

