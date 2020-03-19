Irish Distillers to use their expertise to help with hand sanitiser shortages

Irish Distillers are set to begin manufacturing hand sanitisers during the Covid-19 blight.

Pharmacies and supermarkets across Ireland rapidly sold out of anti-bacterial hand gel and sanitising wipes in the early days of Covid-19.

Distillers such as Jameson and Midleton Whiskey, who are apart of the drinks conglomerate, Pernod Ricard are going to supply free hand gel to health services in partnership with Mervue Laboratories, a Cork-based firm.

According to RTE, Rosemary Garth of Irish Distillers, the alcohol company has been liaising with the HSE at the beginning of the week and the plan to get this large scale production of sanitiser in place has been put in practice already.

Hospitals, pharmacies and public businesses will be able to supply customers with hand sanitiser and be able to practice safe consumption in the coming weeks.