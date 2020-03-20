Macra suspend all activities due to Covid-19

In an effort to protect its members and reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, Macra na Feirme has suspended all competitions, face-to-face meetings, events and international travel until further notice.

“This is an unprecedented situation and it is imperative that we all play our role in helping government succeed in protecting the Irish public from Covid-19” said Thomas Duffy, Macra na Feirme National President.

Macra na Feirme sent a notice out to members on 12 March 2020, notifying them of the immediate suspension of activity. Macra na Feirme National Office staff have been advised to work from home until further notice but staff can be reached by email and where possible on their mobiles.

“As an organisation that serves young people, our foremost concern is the health and wellbeing of our members and staff.”stated Macra na Feirme Chief Executive Denis Duggan.

“The government has sent a clear message that Covid-19 is a public health threat and we do not take those concerns lightly.”

In regards to club and county activities including meetings, instructions have been given to members to suspend all meetings and make use of technology to ensure social distance.

President Duffy continued: “We are exercising an abundance of caution with only the strongest consideration of the health and wellbeing of our members and staff.”

