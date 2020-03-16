Taoiseach urges public to stop sharing unverified information on coronavirus

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged the public to stop sharing unverified information on the coronavirus outbreak on social media. 

He said the messages were 'scaring and confusing people' and were causing real damage. 