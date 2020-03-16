Granard gym announces temporary closure due to Covid-19

Mahon Sport & Health Performance, a gym based at Unit 1A Harp Business Park in Granard, has announced its temporary closure in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Although noting that all the necessary precautionary measures had been taken in the gym to protect the health of members over the past number of days, it was decided that the building's temporary closure was in the best interest of the public.

Shane posted: “Unfortunately we are going to have to close the gym.

“Up until now, we have taken precautionary measures to ensure everyone's health whilst in the gym, and the next stage is to close completely.

“Stay healthy and stay active when at home.”

Any members looking to continue their workouts from home have been told to contact the team at Mahon Sport and Performance.

“If anyone wants some home workouts please get in touch.”

