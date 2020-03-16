Co. Longford Historical Society announce postponement of lectures

The move was made on the back of recent advice from the government to help prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 virus. 

County Longford Historical society have issued a notice of the postponement of upcoming lectures.

The move was made due to the current Covid-19 (coronavirus) crisis sweeping the country.  The lectures scheduled for Thursday next, March 19, for April and May, have all been cancelled as a result. 

