Tips on minding your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak

This is a stressful time for everyone, from people who feel vulnerable to the virus, young students in exam year, parents, employees, employers and self-employed.

The HSE acknowledge this and have provided some tips to help you keep worrisome thoughts at bay.

Try to remember that medical, scientific and public health experts are working hard to contain the virus. Most people’s lives will change in some way over a period of days, weeks or months. But in time, it will pass.

You may notice some of the following:

increased anxiety

feeling stressed

finding yourself excessively checking for symptoms, in yourself, or others

becoming irritable more easily

feeling insecure or unsettled

fearing that normal aches and pains might be the virus

having trouble sleeping

feeling helpless or a lack of control

having irrational thoughts

How to mind your mental health during this time

Keeping a realistic perspective of the situation based on facts is important. Here are some ways you can do this.

1. Stay informed but set limits for news and social media

The constant stream of social media updates and news reports about coronavirus could cause you to feel worried. Sometimes it can be difficult to separate facts from rumours. Use trustworthy and reliable sources to get your news.

2. Keep up your healthy routines

Your routine may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak in different ways. But during difficult times like this, it’s best if you can keep some structure in your day.

It’s important to pay attention to your needs and feelings, especially during times of stress. You may still be able to do some of the things you enjoy and find relaxing.

For example, you could try to:

exercise regularly, especially walking - you can do this even if you need to self-quarantine

keep regular sleep routines

maintain a healthy, balanced diet

avoid excess alcohol

practice relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises

read a book

Stay connected to others

During times of stress, friends and families can be a good source of support. It is important to keep in touch with them and other people in your life.

E-mail, social media, video calls or phone calls can help you to stay social during this time.

3. Talking to children and young people

Involving your children in your plans to manage this situation is important. Try to consider how they might be feeling. Give children and young people the time and space to talk about the outbreak. Share the facts with them in a way that suits their age and temperament, without causing alarm.

Talk to your children about coronavirus but try to limit their exposure to news and social media. This is especially important for older children who may be spending more time online now. It may be causing anxiety.

4. Don’t make assumptions

Don’t judge people or make assumptions about who is responsible for the spread of the disease. The coronavirus can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, nationality or ethnicity. We are all in this together.

5. Online and phone supports

Face-to-face interaction may be limited during this period. There are many online mental health resources and phone services that can help.

Free call Samaritans on 116 123

Also read: We need to take care of the vulnerable as #Covid19 becomes more embedded in our daily lives