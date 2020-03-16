CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: What happened over the weekend #Covid19
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: What happened over the weekend #Covid19
Here is your weekend Covid-19 (coronavirus) news round up:
- Ireland endured the biggest coronavirus spike, as 169 people now have the virus in the Republic of Ireland.
- There are 11 new cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 214 on the isle of Ireland.
- GP's now have the opportunity to order Covid-19 testing kits online, as testing statistics are set to spike.
- Another person died in Ireland on Saturday because of the virus, bringing the death total up to 2.
- Temple Bar underwent scrutiny after pubs were bustling with tourists and Irish citizens.
- Pubs, cafes and restaurants across Ireland are shutting their doors to abide by containment and social distancing protocol.
- Simon Coveney Minister for Foreign affairs told over 20,000 Irish holiday makers in Spain to return to Ireland by midnight on Thursday March 19, 2020 after Spain declares a national emergency.
- The USA travel ban now extends to Ireland and the UK as figures rise in both nations.
- The Asthma Society Ireland has urged the HSE to release guidelines for those suffering with asthma and other respiratory illnesses in Ireland.
- The Irish government is now pleading with people to strongly reconsider travelling to other EU countries.
- A myriad of hoax remedies and tests are being shared through social media and WhatsApp, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is advising people to only seek information from valid sources.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on