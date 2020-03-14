PLEASE SHARE - All you need to know to reduce coronavirus spread
Coronavirus infograph
The Department of Health has issued an info-graphic which shows the most important information regarding Covid-19.
Health Minister Simon Harris is asking people to share the image.
"Let’s get the key public health messages out there and let’s put them into practice in our lives now," said Minister Harris.
