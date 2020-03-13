Teachers postpone mid-April Easter conferences due to coronavirus Covid-19

The coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak has caused teachers to postpone their annual trade union conferences which were due to take place in the middle of April.

In a sign that the Covid-19 restriction date could run beyond the end of March, the three teaching unions, the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland, Irish National Teachers Organisation and Teachers Union of Ireland have decided to postpone their forthcoming Easter conferences.

"We have taken this decision having kept the developing Covid-19 situation under review over recent weeks and in light of the measures announced by Government.

"At all times, the health and safety of our members, our students and the general public is of paramount importance.

"We urge our members to follow all public health advice provided as our country seeks to deal with the challenges posed by this unprecedented health crisis," said the joint statement issued on March 13.

Schools are due to remain closed until March 29 while the conferences are due to take place during early April.

Schools were due to close for two weeks for Easter starting on April 3 for Easter returning on April 20.