St. Vincents University Hospital are urgently recruiting in a bid to reduce Covid-19 pressure

St. Vincents University Hospital Dublin are urgently recruiting staff and medical professionals in a bid to reduce Covid-19 pressure.

St. Vincents is asking qualified healthcare officials to apply for positions in all areas of the already struggling hospital

The types of staff required include:

Medical (all types)

Nurses and healthcare assistants (all types)

Support staff

Administrative staff

Based on the rapid escalation of the coronavirus, health services will be under unprecedented and never previously experienced pressure to meet the growing demands.

Professor Patrick Mallon, consultant in infectious diseases at St. Vincent’s University Hospital stated that “Staff get sick, they get fatigued, unfortunately they come into contact with cases and have to be removed for a period of time for their own safety and the safety of others", which was published on theJournal.ie today.

Like many other hospitals, visiting restrictions are already in place.