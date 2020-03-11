BREAKING: Coronavirus officially declared a Pandemic by World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared COVID-19 (Coronavirus) a pandemic. 

As 118,000 people globally have contracted the virus and over 4,000 deaths, Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from WHO has stated that "pandemic is not a word to use lightly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death."