Away from Longford this Christmas? Send us your photos and greetings
This Christmas will be one like no other - but sadly many Longford people who are abroad will not be returning home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
If you are away from home, then why not send us a photo or where you are, with a few lines, and even a message for those at home.
We'll post them online and also print a selection in the Longford Leader.
Send your message and photo to newsroom@longfordleader.ie
Alicja, Krzysztof, Anna, Piotr and Zuzanna Pawelec with Maui the dog, and Longford GOAL Mile organiser Tiernan Dolan at the gates of Connolly Barracks on Christmas morning 2020
