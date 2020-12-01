Step back in time with Longford historical journal, Teathbha

The 2020 edition of Teathbha, the Journal of County Longford Historical Society, is now available throughout the county.

It is a great read and will make an ideal Christmas present for anyone interested in local history.

Have you ever wondered what a charter school was? Would you like to know more about the medieval lordship of Annaly? Who was Dr Vincent Delany? The journal has the answers, and much more.

You can learn about the Latin School in Moyne, the Moxham family and Madame Francoise Edgeworth.

There are two stories of Longford men in conflicts of different periods: the American Civil War and our own War of Independence.

Given that this is a year of major centenaries, you can read about the Battle of Ballinalee and the burning of Granard.

There are also many other interesting contributions including poetry and a glossary of useful terms for the local historian.

