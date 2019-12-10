Longford County Choir will perform its 15th annual Christmas concert at 7.30pm on Sunday, December 15 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford.

For many people this concert signifies the beginning of the Christmas season.

The familiar Christmas carols evoke memories of Christmasses past for the older generation and continue to be very popular with the young.

The programme will consist of some new material plus all of the old favourites.

Clare McEvoy is our principal soloist this year.

The Newry born Mezzo Soprano is a graduate of Queen’s University, Belfast. She has performed as a soloist and also in many operatic roles throughout Ireland.

This will be her first performance in Longford.

We will also have solo performances from choir members Rosemary Connolly, Soprano, and Breen McGee, Tenor.

The wonderful Chamber Ensemble will accompany the choir.

The evening’s music will be under the direction of Fintan Farrelly.

The choir is very grateful to the members of Longford Men’s Shed who are constructing a new stage for us.

Tickets will cost €10 each with a concession of €20 for families with young children.

They will be available on the door, from any choir member and in Denniston’s, Farrell & Coy and in the Presbytery.

The proceeds of the concert are donated to local charities and over €60,000 has been raised to date.

St Christopher’s, Longford Hospice, Alzheimer’s Society, Bethany House and the Mullingar MRI Appeal are among the many charities that have recently benefited.

The choir is also grateful to its many generous sponsors.

The Choir has had a very busy season to date and the Christmas Concert will be its fourth performance in Longford in the past two months.

The choir will also sing carols in Longford Shopping Centre on the Saturday before Christmas and it has been invited to perform on Shannonside Radio on Christmas Eve.

Practice will resume in January in preparation for the May Concert in Longford and a performance in Lucca in Italy, home of the operatic composer Puccini.

New members are always welcome.