New national employment support hub for migrants and employers launched

Pathways to Progress, a new education and employment support hub for migrants and employers across Ireland has been launched by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Pathways to Progress is a programme of the Open Doors Initiative, an organisation supporting marginalised groups to access further education, employment and entrepreneurship in Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD, launching the new hub, said:

“We are now one of the most diverse countries in Europe, with approximately one in eight of our population made up of people who have to come from other countries to live and work here.

“The wealth of knowledge, skills and experience that migrants bring to Ireland makes a massive contribution to the delivery of our public services and to the overall competitiveness of the Irish economy.

“We have a long history of migration as Irish people, and we instinctively understand how important it is to help people as they integrate into a new society.

“This new programme will play a significant role in nurturing the full participation of migrants and I welcome its targeted focus on equipping migrants, refugees and those seeking asylum to find a job and in supporting employers to be welcoming and inclusive. We will all be stronger for it.”

Francesca McDonagh, Bank of Ireland CEO and Chair of Open Doors Initiative said:

“Coming from a family with a refugee and immigrant background, I know how important access to good employment is in building a new life in a new country.

“As an employer, I know how critical it is to a thriving business to have a diverse, creative workforce, with talented, vibrant, and inspiring people from all backgrounds shaping the organisation. Our new programme from Open Doors aims to harness the creativity and energy of both migrants and businesses in Ireland to mutually benefit and to support the building of an inclusive, cohesive Ireland.”

Jeanne McDonagh, CEO of Open Doors Initiative said:

“Ireland is now home to people from all over the world. Their routes to Ireland are different, but key to their integration and success in Ireland is the chance for a meaningful job or to establish a new business.

“Some are refugees, some are living in Direct Provision, some will have their status newly regularised, and others will come directly for work. Our new service aims to support all migrants in finding a decent job as they prepare to enter the Irish workforce, and to support employers as they seek to build an inclusive culture in their workplaces.

“Many migrants are marginalised, underemployed or find it difficult to access quality employment. Our new migrant hub and initiatives such as our mentoring programmes and internships are designed to tackle these issues.

“This latest initiative also builds on the successes of previous Open Doors Initiative programmes that support access to work for people from often marginalised groups through a unique partnership between our member companies and supporting organisations across the NGO sector,” continued Jeanne McDonagh.

Today’s launch also sees the announcement of the first internship programme from one of Open Doors Initiative member companies.

SIRO are offering a paid 12-week internship programme for six people who are refugees. These internships will include job preparation, interview skills and access to SIRO’s online learning portals and will be in areas including Marketing, Engineering, Quality, Health and Safety, IT and Administration.

“Supporting today’s new communities to Ireland to thrive in the workplace and in entrepreneurship, is crucial to nurturing participation and inclusion across all aspects of Irish society for migrants and for their children and grandchildren,” concluded Jeanne McDonagh.